Resorts World: Resort will look different from Wynn, Encore

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The company building a multibillion-dollar casino-resort with a modern Asian flair on the Las Vegas Strip says it is not copying its building design from two properties across the street.

Developers of the planned Resorts World Las Vegas on Thursday responded to a federal trademark infringement lawsuit filed by Wynn Resorts last month that claims the property under construction is similar to the Wynn and Encore casino-resorts on the Strip.

Malaysia-based Genting Group is developing Resorts World.

The defendant in a court filing says the lawsuit "suffers from a fatal flaw" because it is predicated on "speculative extrapolation regarding the appearance" of the unfinished casino-resort.

Developers say Resorts World currently consists of a skeletal structure with some window paneling, but upon completion, it will look "dramatically different" from Wynn's properties.