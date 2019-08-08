Reported son of child molester arrested for molestation

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The reported son of a convicted San Diego child molester has been arrested on suspicion of molesting a 13-year-old child.

KGTV-TV says 34-year-old Shaun Crocker was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of committing lewd and lascivious acts on a child under 14.

No details were provided and it's unclear whether Crocker has an attorney.

The station says Crocker was born as Shaun Hedge and the mother of his alleged victim says he's the son of Matthew Hedge, who was convicted in 1989 of molesting two girls and two boys in San Diego. Hedge was sent to a state hospital and released in 2005.