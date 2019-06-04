Reported rape leads Baltimore police to search its own cars

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Baltimore say a reported rape may have involved a member of the department, so it has pulled 115 patrol cars out of service to scour them for evidence.

Police spokesman Matt Jablow tells The Baltimore Sun that the investigation started Sunday. Jablow says the victim told police she wasn't raped in the patrol car, but that she was in one during the night of the attack. Jablow says the cars are being examined in the hopes of finding evidence of who was with the woman.

The department declined to detail the allegation. An internal police memo obtained by the paper says the victim told officers she was near a bar when she met a man named Rick who appeared to be a police officer and later assaulted her.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com