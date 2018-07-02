Police officer shot in leg; suspect in custody

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island police officer was shot in the leg early Monday by a man who held police at bay for two hours in a parking lot before he was disoriented by a concussion grenade and captured.

The Woonsocket officer was taken to a hospital and treated for a bullet wound to the left thigh and released, Woonsocket Chief Thomas Oates III said.

"I've spoken to the officer — he's good," Oates said. "Obviously, he's been through a lot."

The suspect, who scuffled with police, was also taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries, although he had not been shot, Oates said.

No names were released.

An officer on routine patrol initially saw the suspect carrying a handgun just before 5 a.m. Monday, Oates said.

After calling for backup, officers gave chase and exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who fired first, Oates said. At least three officers returned fire, he said.

The man was eventually trapped between two cars in a condominium complex parking lot, where he held out for two hours until just after 9 a.m. when police deployed the grenade, designed to distract and disorient a suspect.

At one point he surrendered his gun, although he indicated he may have another, the chief said.

Police recovered one weapon.

The investigation is continuing.

The state attorney general's office did not immediately announce what charges the suspect would face.

___

Information from: WJAR-TV, http://www.turnto10.com