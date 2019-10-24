Report: Philadelphia police officer charged with sex assault

This undated photo from the Philadelphia Police Department shows Philadelphia Police inspector Carl Holmes. Holmes has been charged with sexually assaulting three female officers after a grand jury probe that found the accusers faced retaliation on the job.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia police inspector has been charged with sexually assaulting three female officers after a grand jury probe found the accusers faced retaliation on the job.

The Philadelphia Inquirer says the grand jury report determined that 54-year-old Carl Holmes abused his power after mentoring the younger officers.

The grand jury found the assaults included kissing, fondling and digital penetration. The Inquirer reports that Holmes surrendered to police Thursday morning.

A police spokesman said he could not confirm the arrest, and the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office did not immediately return messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

It wasn't immediately clear if Holmes has a lawyer.

The arrest comes just months after Police Commissioner Richard Ross resigned amid allegations that he failed to investigate sexual harassment claims against another supervisor because he had once dated the accuser.