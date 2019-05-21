Report: Mississippi lawmaker punched wife in face over sex

LUCEDALE, Miss. (AP) — A police report says a south Mississippi lawmaker punched his wife in the face after she didn't undress quickly enough when the lawmaker wanted to have sex.

Republican state Rep. Doug McLeod of Lucedale was arrested Saturday on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

The Sun Herald reports the document was filed with the George County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies report McLeod was drunk and holding a glass of alcohol when they arrived. Deputies report McLeod punched his wife and bloodied her nose. When officers told McLeod a domestic assault had been reported, they say he replied "Are you kidding me?"

McLeod is free on bail. He didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

The 58-year-old McLeod has represented George and Stone counties since 2012. He's unopposed for re-election this year.

