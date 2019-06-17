Report: Man killed by Uber driver had drugs in system

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A toxicology report says a New Mexico passenger shot and killed by a ride-hailing driver had drugs and high levels of alcohol in his system.

KOB-TV reports an autopsy report released Monday showed James Porter had in his system a blood alcohol concentration level of .23 and traces of the drug known as ecstasy.

Court documents show a March 17 fatal shooting in Albuquerque stemmed from "a large amount of vomit" in an Uber vehicle.

Police say a driver Clayton Benedict shot and killed 27-year-old Porter along Interstate 25 following an argument. Benedict has not been charged and has declined to comment.

District Attorney's Office spokesman Michael Patrick says a charging decision may come in the next few weeks.

In April, Porter's family filed a lawsuit against Uber and Benedict.

Information from: KOB-TV, http://www.kob.com