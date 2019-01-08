Reno police arrest hit-and-run suspect, 18

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Reno police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect in a hit-and-run accident that left his alleged victim with substantial injuries.

Police said Tuesday Jacob Furman has been was charged with one count of Hit and Run Causing Substantial Bodily Harm in connection with the Jan. 6 accident on Stead Boulevard north of Reno.

Investigators say Furman was sitting in his vehicle talking to the 19-year-old victim standing outside the open driver's window when the two got in an argument.

Police say Furman then sped away at a high rate of speed, dragging and partially running over the victim, who suffered substantial, but non-life threatening injuries.

Furman was arrested Monday. He was being held Tuesday in the Washoe County Jail without bail.

It's not clear if he has a lawyer or will be appointed one at a pending court appearance.