Reno police: Man killed when shot multiple times in vehicle
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Police say a 52-year-old man is dead after being shot multiple times in a vehicle in downtown Reno.
Police say they haven't yet identified a suspect or located the gun used in the Friday night shooting of the victim, whose identity wasn't released.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the Reno Police Department.
