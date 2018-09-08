Reno habitual offender gets up to 12.5 years in prison

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A 41-year-old Reno man convicted of burglary for the fifth time earlier this year has been sentenced to up to 12.5 years in prison as a habitual offender.

Christopher James Hildenstab pleaded guilty to the charge in July. He was sentenced Friday in Washoe County District Court.

Prosecutors say it was his eighth felony conviction. He previously was convicted of drug offenses, burglary, attempted burglary and forgery. He'll be eligible for parole in five years.

Detectives with the Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Unit identified Hildenstab in January as a suspect in multiple vehicle burglary and package theft cases.

Police say that following his arrest, a search of his vehicle turned up burglary tools, gloves and a window punch, along with items recently stolen from a vehicle.