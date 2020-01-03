Reno graffiti tagger accused of 581 counts, $70,000 damage

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Reno police have arrested a 28-year-old graffiti tagger accused of causing more than $70,000 worth of property damage.

Sabastian Dulong faces 581 separate graffiti counts for damaging both public and private property.

He was arrested on New Year's Day following a lengthy investigation by the department's full-time detective dedicated to graffiti cases.

Police say Nevada law now allows for separate graffiti incidents to be consolidated, which elevates the crime from a misdemeanor to a felony.

Court records show his initial court appearance is pending before Washoe District Judge Connie Steinheimer but they don't list a lawyer for Dulong.

The damage has been cleaned up or painted over by the by the City of Reno Graffiti Enforcement Team.

Police are encouraging residents to report any incidents of graffiti through Reno Direct at 775-334-2099 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.