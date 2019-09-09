Remains discovered of Utah mother and son killed 4 years ago

OREM, Utah (AP) — Utah police say they have found the remains of a mother and her young son who were killed four years ago after the boyfriend who pleaded guilty in their deaths told authorities where he buried them.

Orem Police Lt. Trent Colledge said Monday that the skeletal remains of 23-year-old Emily Quijano and her 3-year-old son Gabe Almiron were discovered Friday in a shallow grave near the small town of Eureka about 60 miles south of Salt Lake city.

Colledge says Christopher Poulson told authorities the general area where he buried them, but couldn't remember exactly because he was high on drugs at the time of the killings.

Colledge says it took police several trips to the area before they found the remains.

Poulson pleaded guilty last month to their deaths.