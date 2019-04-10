Reid hosting anti-Semitism lecture amid rising hate crimes

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid says images of a protester holding a sign with a swastika on it at a recent rally in Nevada for Bernie Sanders are the latest sign of a disturbing rise in anti-Semitism in America.

Reid said it was "embarrassing" that someone brought the swastika sign to the Henderson rally, noting it came on the heels of other reports of recent hate speech in Nevada, including swastikas found spray painted on a building at the University of Nevada in 2017.

The longtime Nevada Democratic senator, who plans to host a talk on anti-Semitism on Thursday night at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, says state and federal hate crime laws need to be strengthened and America needs to examine all forms of bigotry.