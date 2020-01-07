https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Rehab-center-owner-pleads-no-contest-in-175M-14954888.php Rehab center owner pleads no contest in $175M billing scam Updated 1:01 am EST, Tuesday, January 7, 2020 Most Popular 1 ‘Christmas Vacation’ display draws attention 2 Family-owned dealership has roots in town 3 New Milford chocolate business turns 25 4 Bridgewater accident victim’s condition continues to improve 5 Chili cook-off on tap in Bridgewater 6 Deborah Rose column: Hello, 2020! 7 ‘The Future of U.S. Immigration Policy’ slated View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.