Reform school to lay off about 250 amid abuse investigations

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The oldest reform school in the country has announced plans to lay off about 250 staff members at the Pennsylvania campus amid multiple state probes into allegations of child abuse.

Glen Mills Schools spokeswoman Aimee Tysarczyk said the school and its board of managers made what she called "the difficult decision" to begin layoffs. She said 80 people from various departments were notified Tuesday and more layoffs are to continue this week.

The statement said many had "tirelessly served the school for decades" and lauded their commitment to Glen Mills' mission and "helping to pave the way to a new path in life for countless young men."

State officials last week ordered removal of all children after an investigation by The Philadelphia Inquirer detailed decades of alleged abuse and cover-ups.