Recently paroled robber charged in fatal Chicago stabbing

CHICAGO (AP) — A recently paroled armed robber has been charged in the stabbing death of man aboard a Chicago Transit Authority train.

Tony Polk was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in the death of 54-year-old Troy Johnson.

Authorities say the 40-year-old Polk and Johnson were aboard a southbound Red Line train Saturday when an argument broke out between them. Polk allegedly stabbed Johnson several times in the chest before fleeing.

It wasn't immediately known whether Polk had a lawyer.

A woman seen in surveillance photos came forward and told police Polk gave her a knife after the stabbing and she hid it a flower pot near a North Side station. Authorities say security cameras also recorded Polk cleaning the weapon after the stabbing. Polk was arrested Monday at his home.