Real estate agent fatally shot outside home he was selling

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police in Philadelphia say a real estate agent was found fatally shot inside his car parked near a house he was selling.

Police say Orlando Martinez, of Westville, New Jersey, was discovered with a gunshot wound to the jaw on Wednesday morning. His family became concerned when he didn't return home Tuesday night.

Martinez's car was parked outside of a home for sale that he was showing to prospective buyers.

Capt. John Ryan says investigators believe 54-year-old Martinez was shot inside the car by someone he knew. Robbery does not appear to be the motive because he had all of his belongings on him.

Ryan says Martinez was not known to police, adding "he's a family guy working for a living doing real estate."

He says police have no suspects yet.