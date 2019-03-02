Ravens release RB Collins following arrest in car crash

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have released running back Alex Collins, who led the team in rushing two years ago.

Collins was arrested Friday following a car crash near the team training facility. The specific charges were not immediately released by police.

The team said, "We have spoken to the police and are aware of the situation."

The Ravens announced his release later Friday.

Collins led Baltimore with 973 yards rushing in 2017 and scored eight touchdowns in 2018 before a foot injury ended his season in late November.

Rookie Gus Edwards took over and ended up leading the Ravens with 718 yards rushing.

The 24-year-old Collins was a restricted free agent before his release. If not claimed on waivers, he becomes a free agent.

