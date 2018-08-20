Rapid City police arrest juvenile in weekend shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Rapid City police took a juvenile into custody in a weekend shooting at a residence.

Authorities say officers responded to the home shortly before 11 p.m. Friday and found a male with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with injuries considered life-threatening.

Officers later located the juvenile suspect and arrested him.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting but say there is no risk to the public. No other details were immediately released.