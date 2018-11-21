Rapid City man pleads guilty to robbing Spearfish restaurant

DEADWOOD, S.D. (AP) — A Rapid City man has pleaded guilty to robbing a Spearfish restaurant at gunpoint.

Authorities say 19-year-old Daniel Beck Jr. robbed the Pizza Ranch restaurant of about $420 on July 30. A juvenile also was charged in the case.

Beck pleaded not guilty in August. The Black Hills Pioneer reports that he recently changed his plea to guilty on a robbery charge. Prosecutors dismissed a grand theft charge related to a stolen vehicle recovered during the investigation.

Beck faces up to 25 years in prison when he's sentenced Jan. 10.

