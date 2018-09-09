Ranger in fatal Arkansas park shooting wanted to fire sooner

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A national park ranger who fatally shot a Missouri man at an Arkansas park says he wanted to shoot sooner, but his flashlight was in the way.

The ranger, who hasn't been identified, was one of two who confronted Jonathan Bolger on Aug. 20, 2017, near the Buffalo National River.

In documents released to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette the ranger told investigators he wanted to fire when he saw Bolger point a gun at the other ranger, but the flashlight in his left hand prevented him from gripping his handgun with both hands.

The ranger says he dropped the flashlight and fired when Bolger turned raised his gun toward the ranger.

The gun turned out to be a BB pistol, but without an orange identifying tip.

Both rangers were in uniform and identified themselves as police while Bolger demanded to see their badges and refused to drop the gun.

