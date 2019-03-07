US soldier turned mercenary sentenced to life in prison

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2013 file photo, Joseph Hunter, center, a former U.S. Army sniper who became a private mercenary, is in the custody of Thai police commandos after being arrested in Bangkok, Thailand. Hunter, already serving a 20 year term for plotting to kill a DEA agent, goes on trial in New York at the U.S. District Court in Manhattan Tuesday, April 3, 2018, on charges that he plotted to assassinate a real-estate agent for an international crime boss. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A former U.S. soldier known as Rambo who became a mercenary for drug dealers has been sentenced to life in prison by a judge who cited his "truly horrific crimes."

Joseph Hunter, a onetime sergeant from Kentucky with a Special Forces background, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams in Manhattan.

She said he carried out his crimes, including arranging the 2012 murder of a real estate agent in the Philippines, for money. The life prison sentence was mandatory. Hunter, listed with the alias "Rambo" in an indictment, is serving a 20-year prison term after another conviction.

Prosecutors say Hunter tortured, kidnapped and killed people for years along with other former soldiers.

The judge says she was struck by the matter-of-fact manner in which they killed.