Rally held to protest arrest of 3 immigrant farmworkers

DERBY, Vt. (AP) — Nearly 100 people turned out for a weekend rally to protest the arrest and detention of three immigrant farmworkers in Vermont.

Immigrant rights group Migrant Justice says the U.S. Border Patrol arrested the three men on June 23 as they were leaving the Walmart store in Newport to wire home money to their families. It says the farmworkers are being held by Immigrant and Customs Enforcement in a New Hampshire prison and face deportation proceedings.

An email was sent to ICE.

At the rally on Saturday, protesters held signs and called for the men to be freed. The Caledonian Record reports that they said the country needs immigration policies that allow dairy farms to hire migrant farmworkers when they can't find workers locally.

