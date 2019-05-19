Raleigh police officer shoots armed man after medical call

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A Raleigh police officer has shot and wounded an armed man after the Fire Department responded to a medical call.

Police said fire personnel who arrived at a home Sunday morning encountered a man who made "verbally threatening" statements.

According to police, as the first officer to arrive was gathering information in the parking lot, a man approached him with a gun in his hand. The officer took cover behind a patrol vehicle and ordered the man to drop the gun.

Police said he refused to comply. They said the officer then fired one shot, striking the man. He was taken to a hospital, but his condition was not immediately known.

The State Bureau of Investigation will investigate and report its findings to the Wake County District Attorney.