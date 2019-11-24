Rail security guard charged with punching man at station

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A security guard at an Orlando rail station has been charged after authorities say he punched a man in the face.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that an arrest affidavit says 42-year-old Steven Spaugh of Kissimmee, is facing an aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon charge.

Orlando police say Spaugh approached a man who appeared to be drinking a beer at a train station. Spaugh says he told the man to pour it out, but the man insisted it was only ice tea.

The man told officers Spaugh hit him in the head with handcuffs. The man also said Spaugh slammed him to the ground and continued to punch him in the face, according to the affidavit.

Spaugh was being held without bail.