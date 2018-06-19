Radio host's attorney speaks out on road rage incident

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — An attorney for a Tennessee radio host says he's disputing adverse publicity in a road rage incident where his client was accused of striking a vehicle with a tomahawk-style weapon and shot.

News outlets report attorney Lee Davis said in a statement that it was 35-year-old Nickolas Bullington who threatened Chattanooga radio host Jeff Styles as they were driving, not the other way around.

The statement says they encountered each other miles from where Bollington shot Styles on Friday. It says Styles was being followed by Bullington and was convinced he would be shot. Styles grabbed his weapon and jumped out his vehicle.

The statement says Bullington simultaneously pointed his firearm at Styles and the radio host swung at the vehicle. Styles was charged with aggravated assault and vandalism.