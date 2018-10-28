RI political, religious leaders condemn synagogue shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island's religious and political leaders are condemning the attack on a Pittsburgh synagogue that left 11 people dead.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo ordered U.S. and state flags on state buildings to fly at half-staff until sundown on Wednesday in honor of the victims of Saturday's shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue.

Raimondo says "No one should have to fear violence at their place of worship," and called the attack "hateful" and "horrific."

The state's Roman Catholic Bishop, Thomas Tobin, called it a "horrendous act of violence and hate" and said the state's Catholics "stand with you with affection and fraternal solidarity."

The Rev. Donnie Anderson, executive minister of the Rhode Island State Council of Churches, said the state's religious community is "devastated."