HOUSTON, Mo. (AP) — A southern Missouri teenager is facing misdemeanor charges after he and a friend allegedly threw a puppy to its death from a fire lookout tower.
Texas County authorities say 17-year-old Taylor DeWolfe of Houston, Missouri, was charged last week with animal abuse and two other counts after the puppy was dropped more than 100 feet from the tower.
The Springfield News-Leader reports DeWolfe and his friend climbed the tower last week. A probable cause statement says DeWolfe told deputies the juvenile threw the dog off the tower.
DeWolfe told authorities after the friend bragged at school about the incident, he retrieved the dog's body and left it in a field.
Online records don't list an attorney for DeWolfe. It was not immediately clear if the juvenile is facing charges.
Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com