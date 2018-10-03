Puerto Rican woman convicted in murder-for-hire of Canadian

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A jury in Puerto Rico has convicted a woman of hiring a hit man to kill her wealthy Canadian husband more than a decade ago.

Aurea Vazquez Rijos had been charged with offering a man $3 million to kill real estate developer Adam Anhang. He was stabbed repeatedly and hit in the head with an object while walking with Vazquez in Puerto Rico's capital on Sept. 22, 2005.

Vazquez is scheduled to be sentenced in January. She will not face the death penalty and attorneys have said they expect she will serve a life sentence.

During Wednesday's session, a jury of seven men and five women also found her sister, Marcia Vazquez Rijos, and an ex-boyfriend of hers, Jose Ferrer Sosa, guilty in the case.