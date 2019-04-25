Public's help sought finding man who killed utility worker

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are asking the public for help identifying the person who killed a utility worker over a cigarette last year at a Kansas City job site.

KMBC-TV reports that the reward has grown to $12,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of 23-year-old Johnathon Porter's killer. The one-year anniversary of the Appleton City man's death was Wednesday.

He was a sub-contractor working for InfraSource on a gas line replacement for Spire Energy. Investigators believe while Porter was working, a man wearing a blue hoodie and gray pants walked up to him and asked for a cigarette. Police say that when the suspect didn't get one, he shot at Porter several times, striking him in the chest and killing him.

