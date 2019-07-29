Providence city councilman pleads no contest to embezzlement

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Providence city councilman has pleaded no contest to embezzling money from his campaign.

Democratic Councilman Luis Aponte on Monday received a suspended sentence of four years and six months, all which will be spent on probation.

As part of the deal, he must also resign from the City Council within 48 hours.

Authorities say he embezzled nearly $14,000 from his campaign and used the money for personal expenses including Netflix, Xbox Live and iTunes subscriptions as well as cable bills and gas.

Aponte declined to comment after the hearing.

His lawyer, Ed Roy, told The Providence Journal that Aponte has made full restitution and with his plea "takes full responsibility."

Aponte stepped down as City Council president after he was initially charged in May 2017.