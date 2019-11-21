Protesters rally against Ann Coulter speech in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — A California rally drew hundreds to protest a university speech by conservative commentator Ann Coulter, with arrests reported.

KPIX-TV reports a protester who disrupted Coulter’s Wednesday night speech inside a University of California, Berkeley auditorium was handcuffed and taken out of the event. University police say others were also arrested, though it’s unclear how many.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports barricades and police in riot gear were guarding the venue.

Some protesters outside appeared to confront attendees verbally and physically.

Coulter was speaking on immigration.

A 2017 lawsuit accused the university of discriminating against conservative speakers after a scheduled appearance by Coulter didn't take place in the wake of violence around a scheduled talk by another right-wing speaker, Milo Yiannopoulos. UC Berkeley has called the lawsuit’s accusation unsubstantiated.