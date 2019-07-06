Protesters in Myanmar demand justice after 2-year-old raped

People shout slogans as they march during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar Saturday, July 6, 2019. Hundreds of people marched to Myanmar's Central Investigation Department on Saturday in Yangon to demand justice for a 2-year-old girl who was allegedly raped in the country's capital in May.

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Hundreds of people have marched to Myanmar's Central Investigation Department in Yangon to demand justice for a 2-year-old girl who was allegedly raped at her nursery school in the country's capital in May.

Police say a 29-year-old suspect was rearrested on Wednesday and charged in the case the next day. The man was initially arrested in May but was released by a court due to a lack of evidence, and many people in Myanmar have taken to Facebook to say that he has been wrongfully accused.

The girl was 2 years, 11 months old when she was allegedly raped at her school on May 16. Her mother opened a complaint at a police station the following day, according to local media reports.