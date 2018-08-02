Prosecutors review 'stand your ground' case in Florida

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Florida prosecutors say they have the case of a white man who shot an unarmed black man during a parking lot dispute, and will determine whether to bring charges.

The Pinellas County State Attorney said Thursday that there's no time frame for how long it will take the to review the case and determine whether charges will be filed.

Authorities say 47-year-old Michael Drejka shot and killed 28-year-old Markeis McGlockton July 19.

Drejka said he was defending himself against McGlockton and said he was in fear for his life.

The case has revived debate over Florida's "stand your ground" law.

Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri originally declined to charge Drejka, saying he was defended by the Florida law. He has referred the case to the state attorney.