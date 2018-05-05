Prosecutors removed from case of slain UConn professor

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut judge has removed prosecutors from the case of a University of Connecticut scientist charged with killing her professor husband.

The Hartford Courant reports that New Britain Superior Court Judge Joan Alexander on Friday removed the New Britain State's Attorney's office from the case against Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi. Chief State's Attorney Kevin Kane has asked the Litchfield State's Attorney's office to assume the case.

The move came after prosecutors mistakenly viewed case documents potentially protected by attorney-client privilege. The newspaper reported the documents had been seized by state police.

Kosuda Bigazzi is accused of killing 84-year-old Pierluigi Bigazzi, a professor of laboratory science and pathology at UConn Health. Prosecutors allege she left his body wrapped in plastic in their home for months while she continued to collect his salary. She claims self-defense.