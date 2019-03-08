Prosecutors drop charges against 2 in South Carolina death

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped charges against two men in a South Carolina death more than two years ago, saying there is not enough evidence and there are inconsistent stories from the only eyewitness.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reported prosecutors in Charleston this week dropped charges against 37-year-old Davon Laval Heyward and 37-year-old Dandre Levon Middleton.

Heyward had been charged with murder, attempted murder, a weapons violation and filing a false police report in the 2017 shooting death of 21-year-old Ray Anthony Deas Jr., and the wounding of another man.

Middleton had been charged with attempted murder and a weapons violation.

Prosecutors say the survivor's statement against the men were "inconsistent and implausible." Prosecutors also said they could not disprove self-defense claims.

