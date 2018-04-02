Prosecutors: Woman lied about mom's death to keep benefits

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey woman stands accused of stealing more than $46,000 by collecting her mother's worker's compensation dependency benefits for nearly three years after she died.

The state attorney general's office says 53-year-old Wanda Berry, of Jersey City, was indicted Thursday on insurance fraud and theft by deception charges. It was made public Monday.

Berry's mother died in November 2014.

Authorities say Berry told an insurance company in 2015 that her mother was alive and living in a nursing home under a doctor's care. In 2016, they say she told the insurer her mother was alive in hospice care and provided a fraudulent doctor's note to support that claim.

Authorities say Berry wanted to continue collecting the $1,400 monthly insurance benefit her mother had been receiving.

It wasn't known Monday if Berry has retained an attorney.