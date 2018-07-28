Prosecutors: Louisville police officer justified in shooting

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Louisville officer was justified when he shot a man who reportedly drove his truck toward police.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports police confronted 25-year-old Nicholas Moses while they were investigating possible drug activity at a shopping center parking lot June 7. Moses initially complied with their commands but then ran back to his truck and crashed into a police vehicle as he tried to flee.

A stun gun failed to stop Moses, who reversed the pickup into a tree and then accelerated toward the officers. One of the officers fired seven shots, hitting Moses twice in the arm and killing a dog inside the truck.

Moses' father, who was also in the truck, was not injured.

