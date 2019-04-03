Prosecutors: Couple stole from storm victims, subcontractors

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say the owners of a contracting firm stole nearly $700,000 from homeowners and subcontractors they were supposed to use to make repairs to homes damaged by Superstorm Sandy.

Ocean County prosecutors say 44-year-old Adam Nevius and his 50-year-old wife, Kimberly Atkinson, are charged with failure to make required disposition. Atkinson is also charged with theft by deception for a "material misrepresentation" she allegedly made when applying for a mortgage for their Stafford Township home.

The couple operated Coastal Restorations & Construction of N.J.

Authorities say that between 2014 and 2017, Nevius entered into contacts with at least 17 homeowners and two subcontractors to repair the homes. But they allegedly did little or no work and used the money for purposes other than which they were intended.