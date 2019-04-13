Prosecutors: Clovis officer justified in fatal shooting

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors have decided a Clovis police officer was justified in the fatal shooting of a car theft suspect last October and that no prosecution is warranted.

Ninth Judicial District Attorney Andrea Reeb announced Thursday she would abide by the findings of a panel of three other district attorneys concerning Officer Brent Aguilar's shooting of Aaron Chavez.

The panel's report said lapel camera video showed that the officer shot Chavez to protect himself and potentially a police sergeant during a foot pursuit when Chavez swung a chainsaw chain modified for use as a weapon at Aguilar.

Reeb said she referred the case to the panel for review because the officer's father is Reeb's chief investigator.