Prosecutors: Arrests made in Indiana synagogue vandalism

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Federal prosecutors say they've made arrests in connection with vandalism that left anti-Semitic graffiti spray-painted at a suburban Indianapolis synagogue.

U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler's office says he'll announce the arrests during a Thursday news conference in Indianapolis.

Nazi flags and iron crosses were found spray-painted July 28 on two walls of a brick shed at Congregation Shaarey Tefilla in Carmel, just north of Indianapolis.

Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard condemned the vandalism and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb cited the incident in calling for the General Assembly to pass a hate crimes bill.

Indiana remains just one of just five states without a hate crimes law after Republican Senate leaders this year killed a bill that targeted crimes motivated by bias.

Holcomb said he hopes a hate crime bill passes in 2019.