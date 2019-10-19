Prosecutors: 2 killed, 1 in custody in campground shooting

SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting at a campground near Philadelphia left two men dead and another facing homicide and other charges.

The Bucks County district attorney's office says the victims and suspect were among 16 friends and relatives on an annual get-together at Homestead Family Campgrounds in West Rockhill Township.

Prosecutors say an argument began between the suspect and his girlfriend at about 2 a.m. Saturday, and he was persuaded to go to her car to calm down, but they allege he returned with a 9mm handgun and opened fire.

Prosecutors say the suspect will face two counts of criminal homicide and 13 counts of reckless endangerment along with a weapons count.