Prosecutor seeks review of legislative leader's legal work

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor has asked investigators to look into concerns about legal work performed by one of the legislature's top leaders, but House Speaker Tim Moore says he has never mixed that work with his lawmaking duties.

The News & Observer reports that Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman asked the State Bureau of Investigation to look into Moore's work for developer Neal Hunter's pharmaceutical company. Previously, Moore's legislation had rescued a Durham project involving Hunter. Moore was then House rules chairman.

Freeman also asked the SBI to investigate Moore's private legal work preceding legislation involving bail agents.

Freeman says if the allegations are true, they "seem to suggest a pattern of the use of public position for personal gain." She says the inquiry isn't a criminal investigation.

___

Information from: The News & Observer, http://www.newsobserver.com