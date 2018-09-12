Prosecutor says abuse allegations against priest were false

READING, Pa. (AP) — Prosecutors in Pennsylvania say child sexual abuse allegations against a Florida priest who also has served in the Allentown diocese have been deemed to be false.

The Berks County district attorney's office said Wednesday the purported victim told investigators she was not sexually abused by Rev. David C. Gillis, and there was no evidence to substantiate allegations against him.

Gillis was removed from performing priestly duties by bishops in Allentown and Orlando, Florida, pending the results of the investigation.

The prosecutor's office says the allegation was reported by the girl's father, but he didn't have any basis to accuse Gillis, mentioning him because he had been a priest at the girl's school in Shillington, near Reading.

Messages left for the Orlando diocese weren't immediately returned after hours Wednesday.