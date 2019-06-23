Prosecutor reviews WWII veteran's nursing home choking death

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Police have reopened the investigation into the 2015 death of a World War II veteran at a Michigan nursing home.

MLive.com reports that Walter Jarnot choked to death while eating at the Glacier Hills nursing home in Ann Arbor in September 2015.

Charles Jarnot says Glacier Hills told him his father died of natural causes. The death certificate says he died of asphyxiation. Jarnot believes the home failed to take proper life-saving measures and that negligence led to his death.

Washtenaw County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Steven Hiller told Jarnot in a June email that he's reviewing an investigative report on his father's death and considering whether an involuntary manslaughter charge can be applied.

A director of Trinity Health Senior Communities, which owns Glacier Hills, says she's unaware of any investigation.

