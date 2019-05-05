Prosecutor creates written plan for police shooting probes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — An elected prosecutor in South Carolina has created a written plan on how police shootings and other use of force investigations will be handled.

The plan by Solicitor Scarlett Wilson requires an independent investigation which must either finish its case in 60 days or ask for an extension.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports that Wilson's office will then take no more than 60 days to review the findings and determine if charges should be filed.

Wilson's office covers Charleston and Berkeley County.

The solicitor's office in Greenville and Pickens counties also has adopted written plans for these types of investigations.

Other solicitors also have plans that may not be written down, but they are being encouraged to be as transparent as possible about them.

