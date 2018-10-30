Prosecutor clears sheriff's sergeant who ran over teen

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A Yakima County sheriff's deputy has been cleared of wrongdoing in running over a 13-year-old boy while investigating a home-invasion robbery.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said in a report Tuesday that Sgt. Nate Boyer believed he was trying to contain a fleeing suspect when he unknowingly drove over the teen.

Deputies and Yakama Nation tribal officers were called to the robbery in the Harrah area at 4:12 a.m. July 7.

The report says the boy ran into a field of cut alfalfa and tried to hide. Authorities say the boy matched the description of a suspect.

The report says Boyer drove toward the teen to contain him. When Boyer stopped, officers realized the boy had been dragged by the vehicle, according to the report.

Officers rendered aid to the boy, who was flown to Seattle for treatment.



