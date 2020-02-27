Prosecutor clears cops in fatal shooting of Saginaw man

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — The fatal shooting of a Saginaw man who had stabbed a police dog in the head was a legitimate use of force, a prosecutor said Thursday.

Zane Blaisdell had a knife in his hand, and two Saginaw officers feared for their safety when they shot him on Feb. 9, Saginaw County prosecutor John McColgan Jr. said.

Police went to Blaisdell's home after being told that he was holding a man against his will. Officers got the man out of the house but failed to persuade Blaisdell to surrender.

A police dog was stabbed in the head when the animal tried to subdue Blaisdell, McColgan said.

Blaisdell was shot as he attempted to sit up with his hand still on the handle of the knife, the prosecutor said.

“Considering all of the circumstances, we conclude that the officers’ actions were justified and consistent with preservation of self and others," McColgan said.