Prosecutor begins investigating Mariner East pipeline work

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A county prosecutor in Pennsylvania is opening a criminal investigation into construction on three natural gas liquids pipelines that have drawn blame for causing sinkholes and polluting drinking water and waterways.

Tom Hogan, Chester County's district attorney, said Wednesday he's investigating because the governor and state utility regulators haven't ensured the construction was being done safely.

The investigation involves Sunoco Pipeline's Mariner East projects stretching across southern Pennsylvania.

The parent company, Energy Transfer LP of Dallas, Texas, didn't immediately respond to messages, but Hogan says the company contacted him Wednesday to see if they can discuss it.

He's investigating potential crimes including causing or risking a catastrophe, environmental violations and corrupt organizations.

The pipelines have weathered millions of dollars in fines and two temporary shutdown orders from state agencies.