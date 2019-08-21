Prosecutor: Serial killer to plead guilty in 2 Ohio slayings

CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities say a serial killer who claims to have murdered 90 women will plead guilty and be sentenced this week to resolve two decades-old Ohio cases.

Samuel Little was indicted earlier this year for the 1981 murder of 32-year-old Anna Stewart, last seen alive in Cincinnati. Her body was dumped in Grove City, near Columbus.

The 80-year-old Little also is charged with a second murder in Cincinnati. Her identity remains unknown.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE'turz) says Little will plead guilty and be sentenced on Friday.

Little will appear via Skype from a California prison where he is serving multiple life sentences for other killings. A message seeking comment was left with Little's attorney Wednesday.